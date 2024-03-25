SPORTS
Galatasaray winger Akturkoglu condemns Israel's attack on al-Shifa Hospital
The football star also shared a photo depicting a destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital with the words “person,” “woman” and “child” crossed out followed by the word “Rights.”
Kerem Akturkoglu joined Galatasaray from 24 Erzincanspor in 2020. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 25, 2024

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray's winger Kerem Akturkoglu has condemned Israel's attack on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza in a post on his official Instagram account.

"What is humanity waiting for to stop this oppression, rape and terrorism? Do human rights, the inviolability of life, property and chastity only apply to a part of the world?" he wrote on Sunday, adding: "Oh Allah, we, your servants, are powerless to stop this disgrace. Help us!"

Akturkoglu also shared a photo depicting a destroyed Al-Shifa Hospital with the words “person,” “woman” and “child” crossed out followed by the word “Rights.”

Akturkoglu, who joined Galatasaray from 24 Erzincanspor in 2020, helped the Lions bag the 2022-23 Turkish Super Lig title.

Mass destruction

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,200 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
