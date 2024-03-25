WORLD
2 MIN READ
UNESCO adds desecration of holy books as hate crime in draft resolution
'While stating our support for combatting all forms of hate crimes, I emphasised the alarming increase in crimes associated with hatred against Islam in recent years,' says Turkish envoy.
UNESCO adds desecration of holy books as hate crime in draft resolution
In July 2023, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a Morocco-sponsored resolution calling acts of violence against religious symbols, holy books, and places of worship a violation of international law./ Photo: AP Archive
March 25, 2024

In response to Ankara's proposal, the UN General Assembly included desecration of holy books, including the Quran, in a draft resolution on racism, discrimination, and hate crimes, Türkiye has said.

Ankara's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ambassador Gulnur Aybet said on Friday that “under Türkiye’s leadership, we added the UNGA resolution declaring crimes against holy books as violations of international law to the UNESCO decision draft.

“While stating our support for combatting all forms of hate crimes, I emphasised the alarming increase in crimes associated with hatred against Islam in recent years.

"I noted that UNESCO should act in line with UN resolutions in this regard. The draft resolution was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Let's continue the fight.”

Deeper understanding of religious sensitivities

She added: “I noted that UNESCO should act in alignment with UN resolutions on this matter. The draft decision was accepted with the amendments we proposed. Onward with the struggle in combating hate crimes.”

The Quran desecration acts in Europe have ignited a debate about religious tolerance and freedom of expression, prompting calls for a deeper understanding of religious sensitivities and a reconsideration of the balance between free speech and respect for religious beliefs.

In July 2023, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a Morocco-sponsored resolution calling acts of violence against religious symbols, holy books, and places of worship a violation of international law.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us