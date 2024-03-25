A former Senegalese prime minister has conceded the presidential election to the opposition candidate based on preliminary results a day after the vote was held.

Amadou Ba in a statement shared by his campaign on Monday said he congratulated opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye and wished him success.

The first round victory reflected widespread frustration among youth with high unemployment and concerns about governance in the West African nation.

Faye, backed by popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, has vowed to protect Senegal from government corruption.

Months of uncertainty

The election on Sunday followed months of uncertainty and unrest after President Macky Sall’s unsuccessful attempt to postpone it until the end of the year.

The protests that followed shook Senegal's reputation as a stable democracy in a region that has seen a wave of coups in recent years.

