AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Senegal election
Bassirou Diomaye Faye has won Senegal's presidential election, preliminary results show.
Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Senegal election
Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye will serve as Senegal's fifth president. / Photo: AA / Others
March 25, 2024

A former Senegalese prime minister has conceded the presidential election to the opposition candidate based on preliminary results a day after the vote was held.

Amadou Ba in a statement shared by his campaign on Monday said he congratulated opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye and wished him success.

The first round victory reflected widespread frustration among youth with high unemployment and concerns about governance in the West African nation.

Faye, backed by popular opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, has vowed to protect Senegal from government corruption.

Months of uncertainty

The election on Sunday followed months of uncertainty and unrest after President Macky Sall’s unsuccessful attempt to postpone it until the end of the year.

The protests that followed shook Senegal's reputation as a stable democracy in a region that has seen a wave of coups in recent years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us