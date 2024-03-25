AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Senegal's Sall congratulates Faye on election victory
Senegal's outgoing President Macky Sall has congratulated Bassirou Diomaye Faye for winning the March 24, 2024 presidential election.
Senegal's Sall congratulates Faye on election victory
Senegal's President Macky Sall is scheduled to leave office on April 2, 2024. / Photo: Macky Sall / Others
March 25, 2024

Senegal's President Macky Sall has congratulated Bassirou Diomaye Faye for his win in the March 24, 2024 presidential election.

"I salute the smooth running of the presidential election of March 24, 2024 and congratulate the winner, Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who the trends show as the winner. It is the victory of Senegalese democracy," Sall said on X social network on Monday.

Though the final results are yet to be announced, preliminary results show that Faye, an opposition candidate, enjoys an unassailable lead against the ruling party's candidate Amadou Ba.

Ba, Senegal's immediate former prime minister, has already conceded defeat to 44-year-old Faye.

Fifth president

Preliminary results indicate that at least 57% of the voters voted for Faye, while 31% cast their ballots in favour of Ba.

Faye will serve as Senegal's fifth president, with Sall scheduled to leave office on April 2.

Faye has pledged to fight corruption and improve Senegal's economic environment.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us