Senegal's President Macky Sall has congratulated Bassirou Diomaye Faye for his win in the March 24, 2024 presidential election.

"I salute the smooth running of the presidential election of March 24, 2024 and congratulate the winner, Mr. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who the trends show as the winner. It is the victory of Senegalese democracy," Sall said on X social network on Monday.

Though the final results are yet to be announced, preliminary results show that Faye, an opposition candidate, enjoys an unassailable lead against the ruling party's candidate Amadou Ba.

Ba, Senegal's immediate former prime minister, has already conceded defeat to 44-year-old Faye.

Fifth president

Preliminary results indicate that at least 57% of the voters voted for Faye, while 31% cast their ballots in favour of Ba.

Faye will serve as Senegal's fifth president, with Sall scheduled to leave office on April 2.

Faye has pledged to fight corruption and improve Senegal's economic environment.

