TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye pledges to fight against terrorism until it is eradicated
"Our fight will persist until Türkiye is freed from the threat of separatist terrorism," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a rally in the Black Sea city of Corum.
Türkiye pledges to fight against terrorism until it is eradicated
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a rally in the Black Sea city of Corum, campaigning for local elections. / Photo: AA Archive
March 25, 2024

Türkiye will continue its righteous fight against terrorism until it is no longer under the terrorist threat, said the nation’s president.

"Our fight will persist until Türkiye is freed from the threat of separatist terrorism," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a rally in the Black Sea city of Corum on Monday, campaigning for local elections less than a week away.

Telling how terrorists tried to encircle Türkiye by establishing a terrorist corridor in neighbouring Syria and how terror group Daesh attacked the country, Erdogan said that Ankara had repelled these attacks through operations in northern Syria, near the Turkish border.

"We cleared out the terrorists' nests with a strategy aimed at eliminating the source of terrorism. We did it in Gabar, we did it in Tendurek, and we did it in Bestler-Dereler," he added, referring to areas in Türkiye near the borders, where terrorists have taken shelter, crossed the border when they could and plotted attacks.

Now, with the help of armed unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), Türkiye can ferret out terrorists 300-350 kilometres (189-217 miles) from the border and "crush them," said Erdogan.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us