Lions, whose numbers are decreasing due to poaching, are struggling to survive against the rising population of their fierce rival hyenas in South Africa's largest wildlife reserve, Kruger National Park.

The majestic lions, apex predators of the African savanna, have become prime targets for poachers due to the high demand and exorbitant prices fetched by their bones and body parts, used in traditional medicine and jewelry crafting.

According to a 2023 study by Oxford University's Wildlife Conservation Research Unit, lion populations across Africa have plummeted by approximately 75% in the last 50 years, dwindling to 20,000 to 25,000 individuals.

The main rivals of lions are hyenas which are considered Africa's largest predator in terms of their ever-increasing population.

Battleground for survival

The spotted hyena, the least common species, is at the forefront of this trend. An estimated 50,000 spotted hyenas inhabit the continent, with Kruger National Park hosting between 7,000 and 10,000 of them.

Kruger National Park, home to approximately 1,500 lions, Africa's largest lion population, has become a battleground for survival as lions face threats from both poachers and hyenas.

Speaking to Anadolu, Kruger National Park ranger Don English highlighted the intense rivalry between lions and hyenas in the African savanna, noting lions' dominance over hyenas under normal circumstances.

He emphasised that lions play a crucial role in regulating hyena populations to maintain ecological balance.

Disrupting national order

"Eliminating the top predator will lead to an increase in hyena numbers," English said, underscoring the repercussions of disrupting the natural order.

He warned that the burgeoning hyena population poses a significant threat to lions, leading to food scarcity and potential extinction.

Richard Sowry, another park ranger, echoed concerns about the ecological imbalance resulting from the lion-hyena conflict.

He pointed out that hyenas have become the dominant predators due to the absence of lions, causing a distorted competitive landscape.

Sowry cautioned that certain areas of Kruger National Park no longer have lions, raising alarms about the looming threat of lion extinction due to poaching and the rising hyena population.

