AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Several killed in accident at abandoned Liberia gold mine
Mining minister says the authorities could not yet provide an exact death toll until a team reached the site in River Cess County.
Several killed in accident at abandoned Liberia gold mine
Liberia is rich in mineral deposits.  / Photo: Reuters
March 27, 2024

Several people have been killed in Liberia in an accident at an abandoned gold mine, the West African country's mines minister said on Tuesday.

Minister Wilmot Paye said on Tuesday seven people died in Monday night's incident, but acknowledged the authorities could not yet provide an exact death toll until a team reached the site in River Cess County in south-central Liberia.

"I was told that seven persons died, but I can't say much until the team gets there. The mines had been abandoned several months ago," Paye told Reuters, adding that he did not know which company had operated the site.

"If we get the details of the company, the law will take its course," he said.

Liberia is rich in minerals including gold, diamonds and iron ore. Paye gave no details about the nature of the accident.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us