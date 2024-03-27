TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces neutralise PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Türkiye continues cross-border anti-terror operations against the PKK terrorist organisation, responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.
Turkish forces neutralise PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts near Iraq's border with Türkiye. / Photo: AA
March 27, 2024

Ankara launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts near Iraq's border with Türkiye. / Photo: AA

Turkish security forces have neutralised three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has reported.

The terrorists were neutralised in the Operation Claw-Lock area in northern Iraq, the ministry said on X on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us