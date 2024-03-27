Pressure needs to be ramped up on Israel for it to comply with a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Pressure must be increased on Israel, the spoiled and lawless child of the West, for it to comply with this decision," Erdogan said on Wednesday at an election rally in eastern Türkiye.

Speaking in the province of Batman, he also vowed that Türkiye would "do its part" for the Security Council decision to be fulfilled.

"As Türkiye, we will do our part for this decision, which we welcome, to be fulfilled," he said.

Ankara will "make every effort" for peace and tranquility in Gaza as soon as possible, added the Turkish president.

The UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. While Hamas welcomed the move, Israel rejected the cease-fire demand and vowed to continue its offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,200 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli onslaught has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.