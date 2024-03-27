AFRICA
3 MIN READ
SA's ANC in new court bid to block Zuma's party
South Africa's ruling party ANC is seeking to block former President Jacob Zuma's new party over alleged intellectual property right violation.
SA's ANC in new court bid to block Zuma's party
Jacob Zuma, who served as South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018, has since ditched the ruling party ANC. / Photo: AP
March 27, 2024

South Africa's ruling party has filed a new court application to stop the opposition MK party backed by former President Jacob Zuma from using its name, denouncing intellectual property theft.

On Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) said the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) name and logo were similar to those of the now-disbanded apartheid-era military wing of the ANC and that this could deceive or confuse voters.

The court battle is the latest move amid political tensions in the southern African country headed to a general election on May 29.

The long-dominant ANC is expected to lose ground and is fighting to hold a majority.

Symbols

Zuma, 81, who was forced out of office in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations, is campaigning for MK in an attempt to relaunch his career and weaken his former party, the ANC.

"Mr. Zuma and his collaborators... have registered a political party appropriating the uMkhonto we Sizwe logo and related symbols unlawfully" the ANC said in a statement after filing the urgent court application.

The court move is to prevent "the Zuma party from passing itself off as being connected with the ANC by the use of the name uMkhonto we Sizwe" which means Spear of the Nation in Zulu, the ruling party said.

The ANC, in government since the advent of democracy, has also demanded that the MK be banned from using the logo which depicts a fighter with a spear and shield wearing traditional African attire – almost identical to that of the former armed wing.

'Out of line'

A court decision is expected to be announced in the coming days.

On Tuesday, a court rejected an initial complaint by the ANC, which said the MK was registered unlawfully, allowing the small radical party to stand in the election.

In power for three decades, the ANC is bleeding support amid a weak economy and allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

"The movement created by our forefathers the ANC has been out of line lately," Zuma told supporters outside the court.

Win by a 'landslide'

"We need to win by a landslide, we need to win with two-thirds majority" he said.

Struggling in the polls, the ANC risks losing its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994 which may force it to form a coalition.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us