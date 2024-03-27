AFRICA
Opposition leader in CAR sentenced for defamation
Crepin Mboli Goumba, an opposition figure in the Central African Republic (CAR), has been given a one-year suspended prison sentence for defamation.
The CAR's Crepin Mboli Goumba was arrested on March 3, 2024 after he accused some magistrates of corruption. / Photo: Getty Images
March 27, 2024

A court has handed one of Central African Republic's main opposition leaders a one-year suspended prison sentence for defamation and contempt of court.

Crepin Mboli Goumba, a lawyer and coordinator for the leading opposition forum BRDC, was arrested on March 3 after he accused some magistrates of corruption and said "justice is no longer being served in the name of the people."

He was also ordered to pay a fine of 80 million CFA francs or nearly 122,000 euros, an AFP reporter at court on Wednesday said.

Prosecutors had sought a one-year jail term and a 125-million CFA franc fine for Mboli Goumba, who also leads the PATRIE party.

'Political trial'

International human rights groups regularly condemn the crackdown on all opposition forces in Central African Republic (CAR).

Mboli Goumba, who had denounced his arrest as illegal and refused to answer prosecutors' questions, will appeal, his lawyers said, condemning a "political trial."

Opposition gatherings are nearly always banned in CAR where NGOs denounce threats and intimidation against non-government politicians.

Opposition MP Dominique Yandocka has been in detention since December 15, despite his parliamentary immunity, accused of an attempted coup.

New constitution

Details of the accusation have not been made public.

New York-based Human Rights Watch last year said President Faustin Archange Touadera's regime "is repressing civil society, media and opposition political parties."

Touadera won a 2016 election during a lull in a seemingly endless civil war.

Last July, he pushed through a new constitution enabling him to run for a third term in office at next year's election.

SOURCE:AFP
