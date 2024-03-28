Turkish security forces have apprehended 13 suspected members of terror groups trying to flee to Greece, local authorities said.

In a week, operations conducted by local gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province led to the interception of 13 terrorist organisation members attempting to cross into Greece, the governor's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Among them were five suspected members of the PKK terror group, and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses the terror group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.