B. Faso to extend security policy that empowers civilians
Burkina Faso plans to extend by a year a security policy that empowers the army and civilians in the fight against militant insurgency.
Burkina Faso's transitional president Ibrahim Traore came to power after a coup against Paul-Henri Damiba in September 2022. / Photo: Reuters
March 28, 2024

Burkina Faso's military junta plans to extend by a year a "general mobilisation" introduced to help combat insurgent attacks, according to an official document seen by AFP on Thursday.

Captain Ibrahim Traore, the transitional president who came to power in a 2022 coup, brought in the measure in April last year to give authorities power to requisition people from the age of 18 if needed.

The West African nation has been battered by a militant insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Thousands of civilians, troops and police have been killed, two million people have fled their homes and anger within the military at the mounting toll sparked two coups in 2022.

Defending villages

A decree, which expires on April 18, will be extended by a year "in order to consolidate the achievements and to continue the fight against terrorism in our country", the text said.

The decree also stipulated that people can organise themselves "under the supervision of the defence and security forces" to defend their village against "all forms of threats, including terrorist groups."

Individual and collective rights and freedoms can also "in some cases be restricted or limited", it also said.

There have been several reported kidnappings of people deemed hostile to the military regime.

SOURCE:AFP
