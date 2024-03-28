By Yusuf Kamadan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a prominent figure in Turkish politics, began his political career in 1976 in the youth branches of the Milli Selamet Partisi (National Salvation Party). His journey to success took a significant turn in 1994 when he won the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayorship. Erdogan's leadership transformed Istanbul, and this victory marked the beginning of a series of successes.

Over the past 30 years, Erdogan has secured victory in 17 elections, demonstrating his strong political acumen and the support he enjoys among the Turkish populace. As he looks ahead, Erdogan is poised to add another victory to his impressive political record.

“Every election has its dynamics. Voter turnout is more intense in local elections because nominees come first. However, the driving force in all elections for the AK Party was President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is an election wizard who drags the masses behind him with his leadership charisma. Millions of people vote for the people he points out without question,” says journalist Fatih Selek.

“First of all, Erdogan struggled with the deep structures within the state. Then with formations like FETO and other terrorist organisations. He emerged victorious at the ballot box. But this election has a slightly different atmosphere. We are watching a soft election process. Of course, the opposition also had an impact on this. The parties that formed an alliance against Erdogan in the May elections are in disarray. CHP is divided into three within itself,” Selek adds.

With only a few days left until the elections, the political atmosphere in the country is charged with anticipation and excitement. Candidates are intensifying their campaigns, crisscrossing the nation to rally support for their respective parties. Each candidate is vying for the opportunity to represent their constituents and steer the course of the country's future.

Voters carefully consider their options, weighing the promises and policies put forth by the candidates. They understand the significance of their decision and its impact on their lives and the nation as a whole. The outcome of the election will shape the direction of the country for years to come, making it a critical point in its history.

As the candidates make their final appeals and voters prepare to cast their ballots, the nation stands on the brink of a new chapter. The race is heating up, and the stakes are high. All eyes are on the election, waiting to see who will emerge victorious and lead the municipalities forward.

“Even though Erdogan is a political figure who likes to hunt in foggy weather, there is no environment or discourse that will force him on the field. Considering the dispersion of his opponents, this can be said to be Erdogan's easiest election,” says Selek.

Main focus: Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir

As the clock ticks down to the elections, the spotlight shines brightly on three major cities currently under opposition control. For the ruling AK Party, losing these cities would not be a devastating blow, as their base remains steadfast. However, winning Istanbul is a matter of prestige.

Istanbul, with its 16 million inhabitants surpassing the populations of 131 countries, is a city of immense significance. It holds a special place in President Erdogan's political journey, as it was the starting point of the story that led to his presidency. The saying "Whoever gets Istanbul gets Türkiye" epitomises the city's importance as a hub of wealth, influence and power.

“Erdogan sees Istanbul as the birthplace of the AK Party movement after he won the elections in 1994. He learned politics on a global scale in Istanbul. Erdogan and the AK Party have brought a lot to Istanbul,” says Ihsan Aktas, GENAR research head.

“They made almost half of the investments made in the country in Istanbul. AK Party did not fault the service. They just didn't take the sociology of the city into account. That's why they lost Istanbul in the last elections,” adds Aktas.

While this election holds significance for President Erdogan, its outcome is even more crucial for the future trajectory of the opposition and the city of Istanbul. It represents a pivotal moment that could reshape the political landscape and set the stage for future leadership battles within the opposition.