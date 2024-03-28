TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Thousands of Istanbulites protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
More than 32,500 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 74,900 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.
Thousands of Istanbulites protest Israeli onslaught on Gaza
Local and foreign tourists passing by also supported the protesters, while police teams took security measures in the surrounding area. Photo: Others / Others
March 28, 2024

Holding Palestinian flags, the protesters gathered on Thursday at Sultanahmet Square in the Fatih district upon a call by the Palestinian Initiative and marched toward Eminonu Square while chanting slogans against Israel.

Local and foreign tourists passing by also supported the protesters, while police teams took security measures in the surrounding area.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian enclave since an October 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in which 1,139 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,500 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 74,900 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

In its Thursday verdict indicating additional measures, the top court ordered Israel to ensure "unhindered provision" of urgent aid to Gaza.

The ICJ said: “Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine ... but that famine is setting in.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us