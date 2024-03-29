AFRICA
Senegal: African Union hails 'unanimous acceptance' of Faye's victory
The peaceful elections in Senegal followed three years of deadly crisis and deep divisions.
Senegal opposition candidate Faye won presidential election with 54% of vote. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 29, 2024

The African Union has congratulated opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his victory in Senegal's presidential election and hailed the "unanimous acceptance of the results".

In a statement on Friday, African Union Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat said he "warmly congratulates" Faye on the official declaration of his first-round win, while wishing him "full success in his weighty and noble charge".

According to provisional results, Faye won the first round of the vote outright with 54.3 percent, far ahead of incumbent Macky Sall's hand-picked candidate, former prime minister Amadou Ba.

Senegal's Constitutional Court could declare Faye the official winner before the weekend, which would make a handover possible before April 2, the official end of Sall's term.

Sall meets Faye

Faye and his mentor Ousmane Sonko were welcomed at the presidential palace on Thursday by outgoing leader Macky Sall.

The meeting, which came after weeks of crisis surrounding the vote, suggested a possible swift and peaceful handover in the West African nation that prides itself on democratic stability in a coup-hit region.

Sall it was "a courteous meeting where they discussed at length the major issues for the state, as well as the inauguration ceremony."

Faye, 44, was only freed from prison 10 days before the election, along with his mentor Ousmane Sonko, who was barred from running following a criminal conviction he says was politically motivated.

SOURCE:AFP
