TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish-made TB3 drone flies for 27 hours nonstop
Türkiye's domestically produced drone, the Bayraktar TB3, achieves a remarkable feat, remaining airborne at a medium altitude for 27 hours and 19 minutes without the need to land.
Turkish-made TB3 drone flies for 27 hours nonstop
Besides reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence capabilities, the TB3 can conduct an assault operation with wing-mounted smart munitions. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 29, 2024

Turkish drone maker Baykar has announced that its new model of unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), the Bayraktar TB3, successfully stayed in the air for 27 hours.

Bayraktar TB3 remained in the air for 27 hours and 19 minutes without landing at a medium altitude in its 26th test flight at the Akinci Flight Training and Test Center in Türkiye's northwestern Tekirdag province.

During his 27-hour flight, the drone covered a total distance of 4,600 kilometres in the sky, Baykar said on Friday in a statement.

The TB3 is Baykar's latest aircraft, launched for the first time on October 27 last year.

Besides reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence capabilities, the TB3 can conduct an assault operation with wing-mounted smart munitions.

Featuring foldable wings, it can be used on aircraft carriers to further enhance its range of operations.

It can be operated from very remote distances thanks to its Line-Of-Sight and Beyond-Line-Of-Sight communications capabilities.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us