SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Racism: Napoli players kneel to support Juan Jesus
Jesus had told referee that Inter Milan and Italian defender Francesco Acerbi subjected him to a racial slur during a match.
Racism: Napoli players kneel to support Juan Jesus
Napoli players kneeled to support Jesus. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 31, 2024

Italian football team Napoli's players took a knee before a league match on Saturday to support their Brazilian teammate Juan Jesus, who was allegedly racially abused during a match.

Before kick-off against Atalanta which the defending Italian champions lost 3 - 0 at Naples' Diego Arman do Maradona Stadium, Napoli players kneeled to support Jesus, who is Black.

Earlier this month, Jesus claimed that Inter Milan and Italian defender Francesco Acerbi, 36, directed a racial slur at him in an Italian Serie A match between Inter and Napoli that ended in a 1 - 1 draw.

Case dismissed

Jesus, 32, told the referee of the match held March 17 in Milan that he was racially abused by his opponent.

This week, the Napoli defender said he was "crestfallen" as Acerbi confirmed that he would not face sanctions for allegedly abusing Jesus.

On Tuesday, an Italian top-flight league' s sports judge dismissed the case for lack of evidence.

Difficult to comprehend

"I have read several times and with great disappointment the decision of the sports judge, who felt there was no evidence that I was the victim of a racist insult during the match between Inter and Napoli on 17 March. While respecting the decision, it is one I find difficult to comprehend and it leaves me feeling very bitter," Jesus said in his statement.

Acerbi will be able to play for Italian leaders Inter in their match against Empoli on April 1. The Italian international denied the allegations.

But Acerbi was excluded from Italy’s squad for friendlies against Venezuela and Ecuador. Acerbi, a former Lazio defender, helped Italy clinch the EURO 2020 title.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us