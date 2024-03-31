Sunday. March 31, 2024

2200 GMT — Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the results of the local elections marked a "turning point" for his Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Despite the outcome of the local elections, Erdogan pledged to "respect the decision of the nation."

Addressing the crowd from the headquarters in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said his party could not achieve the anticipated results from Sunday's local elections.

"We will evaluate the results of the local elections open-heartedly in our party and we will engage in self-criticism," Erdogan said.

2040 GMT — Opposition’s Imamoglu declares victory in Istanbul

Incumbent mayor of Türkiye's Istanbul and opposition CHP candidate, Ekrem Imamoglu, has declared victory in Türkiye’s largest city Istanbul.

1943 GMT — Over 51 percent of votes are counted: YSK Chairman Yener

The Supreme Election Board (YSK) Chairman Ahmet Yener announced that around 51.2 percent of the votes have been counted.

1620 GMT— Publication ban has been lifted

The Chairman of the Supreme Election Board (YSK), Ahmet Yener, announced that the publication ban regarding the elections has been lifted.

14:30 GMT— 'Voting process completed smoothly'

The Chairman of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK), Ahmet Yener, stated, "The voting process, in which 61 million 441 thousand 882 voters have cast their votes in 207 thousand 848 ballot boxes, with 34 political parties competing, has been completed smoothly except for some isolated incidents," the president of Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK) has said.

“The ballot counting and documentation processes have started, and the box result information has started to be entered into the system, with data flow continuing,” Ahmet Yener said.

"The board will convene shortly to evaluate the matter and decide on the publication ban."

14:00 GMT— Voting has ended across Türkiye for the country's local elections.

The polls were opened at 0800 am local time (0500GMT) and closed at 1700 pm (1400GMT) in the majority of the country. Due to seasonal conditions and sunset times in March, YSK has moved the voting hours one hour ahead in the 32 eastern provinces. In those eastern provinces, the voting hours were from 0700 am local time to 1600 pm (1300GMT).

12:34 GMT— 'I wish our vote bring goodness to Istanbul' — Kurum

The governing AK Party mayoral candidate for Istanbul, Murat Kurum, has called on all citizens to cast their votes and protect the ballot boxes.

"I call all citizens to cast their votes and protect the ballot boxes. Let them go and cast their votes and safeguard the ballot boxes," Kurum said, after casting his vote with his family, Kurum made statements to the press upon exiting.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens for welcoming him as their brother and child while sharing his projects and dreams with the people of Istanbul over the past three months.

"I wish our vote will bring goodness to Istanbul, our country, and our nation," he said.

11:44 GMT— Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu casts his vote

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu cast his vote in Beylikduzu for the March 31 Local Administration General Elections.

"I hope we reconcile with the ballot box result that will emerge from the election with our 16 million people. Of course, if we have the authority, we will hopefully continue to serve our city in the best possible way for the next 5 years."

Stating that he will follow the election-related developments at his party's provincial headquarters, expressed his wish for the process to conclude smoothly.

1030 GMT — 'A new era in our country'

The local elections "will mark the beginning of a new era in our country”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said after casting his vote in Istanbul along with first lady Emine Erdogan.

Erdogan -- whose political career began as mayor of Istanbul in 1994 -- also mentioned last year’s hard-fought parliamentary and presidential elections and hope that "these will be instrumental in the beginning of a new era, a new century in our country.”

After voting in the city’s Uskudar district, Erdogan stressed the importance of participation in the elections, urging all eligible citizens to "come out and make their choice. "

0500 GMT —Voting begins in Türkiye local elections

Voting began across Türkiye on Sunday to elect city mayors, district mayors, and other local officials who will serve for the next five years, including in the hotly-contested cities of Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

Voting started at 7 am local time and will continue through 4 pm in 32 eastern provinces, and in the remaining provinces, polling stations opened at 8 am and close at 5 pm.

In the March 31 local elections, more than 61 million voters nationwide are eligible to cast their votes at over 200,000 polling stations with candidates from 34 political parties competing.

The major competing parties are the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Good (IYI) Party, and the Peoples' Democratic Party (DEM Party).

Voters can only vote for candidates for office in their districts. Some 1.32 million young people will vote for the first time.

The ballot paper for Istanbul has 49 candidates.

Over 1,000 mobile ballot boxes will be established for voters who are unable to travel to the polls due to illness or disability.

On election day, the sale and consumption of all types of alcoholic beverages will be strictly prohibited in all alcohol-serving and public venues from 6 am to 12 midnight.

Radio stations and broadcast media are prohibited from making news, predictions, or comments about the election or election results until 6 pm (1500 GMT).

From 6 to 9 pm (1500-1800 GMT), election-related broadcasts can only use news and announcements from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

