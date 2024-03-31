President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

During the call on Sunday, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories, and the humanitarian situation in the region were discussed.

President Erdogan stated that it is important to continue increasing efforts to implement the ceasefire decision of the United Nations Security Council in Gaza as soon as possible and that Fatah and Hamas should act in unity in this process.

President Erdogan also stated that it is necessary to work together to prevent Israel's efforts to spread tension in the region.

Israel's aggression against Palestine

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

Nearly 32,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,300 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Phone call with Uzbek counterpart

President Erdogan also held a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, as well as global and regional issues, were discussed.

President Erdogan expressed his gratitude to Mirziyoyev for extending congratulations on Türkiye's local elections, which were conducted with democratic maturity.

Bilateral relations discussed with Caparov of Kyrgyzstan

Turkish President Erdogan held a telephone conversation with the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Caparov.

During the call, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan, as well as global and regional issues, were discussed.

President Erdogan expressed his gratitude to Caparov for extending congratulations on Türkiye's local elections.

