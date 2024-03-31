TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan to NATO candidate Rutte: Cooperate against terrorism
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses Türkiye's expectations from Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, a candidate for NATO Secretary General.
President Erdogan to NATO candidate Rutte: Cooperate against terrorism
During the conversation on Sunday, they discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as the process of selecting the new Secretary General of NATO. / Photo: AA Archive
March 31, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During the conversation on Sunday, they discussed the bilateral relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as the process of selecting the new Secretary General of NATO.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's expectations from Rutte, a candidate for NATO Secretary General.

He emphasised the importance of the new Secretary General serving the security and interests of the members in combating terrorism and other challenges.

Turkish president stressed the need for strengthening the unity of the Alliance and prioritising NATO's core role.

Additionally, he urged demonstrating convincing commitments to the Alliance's fundamental values and established practices, while also considering the sensitivities of non-EU allies.

Erdogan stated in the meeting that, guided by these principles, Türkiye would make its decision on this matter within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us