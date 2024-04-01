Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el Sisi is due to start his third term in office this week buoyed by massive fresh financing, but experts say the road out of the economic crisis will still be long and arduous.

Sisi won December's presidential election with 89.6 percent of the vote, standing against three unknowns.

He is set to begin his third term officially on Wednesday, with local media reporting that he will swear the oath before parliament the day before.

This six-year term is set to be the 69-year-old's last unless another constitutional amendment again prolongs his tenure.

Sudden loan

Pundits have speculated about a potential cabinet reshuffle as Cairo struggles to contain the fallout from two years of punishing economic crisis and dire foreign currency shortages.

As 2024 began, the Arab world's most populous country seemed to be hurtling towards default and economic collapse, analysts said, before it suddenly received more than $50 billion in loans and investments.

Within weeks, the United Arab Emirates announced a $35 billion land development deal for Egypt's Ras al Hikma, the International Monetary Fund more than doubled a $3 billion loan, and the World Bank and European Union inked fresh financing agreements.

The massive bailout has saved Egypt "from falling into the abyss," according to former deputy prime minister Ziad Bahaa-Eldin.

Strings attached

Following the deals and a new currency devaluation — the country's fifth since 2016 — economic indicators appeared to be improving. Financial services companies raised Egypt's credit ratings, as months-worth of blocked inventory began to be released into the import-dependent economy.

But "we shouldn't believe the crisis has passed, or that our problems have been solved,", Bahaa-Eldin wrote in a recent op-ed in the privately owned newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm.

The roots of Egypt's crisis — including "the pace of public spending, the state's hold on the economy, and the inflation rate" — must be addressed, economic analyst and former parliamentarian Mohamed Fouad said.

The bailout, more generous than widely expected, has come with strings attached for Cairo — namely moving to a flexible exchange rate and "withdrawing the state and military from economic activity," according to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

Avoiding crisis cycle

But analysts have warned that the government might still be propping up the Egyptian pound. And according to Fouad, "the state wants to intervene more, not withdraw" from the economy.

Concern has mounted that, without major reform — which the government has vowed to undertake — Egypt could find itself in a new cycle of crisis. "To avoid falling into the same jam, we need a qualitative shift in how we manage our real economy," according to Bahaa-Eldin.

At the same time, Egypt faces the regional consequences of two wars on its borders.

From its southern neighbour Sudan, more than half a million refugees have entered Egypt, fleeing the war between the regular army and the paramilitary and in Gaza, 1.5 million Palestinians are seeking shelter in the city of Rafah, penned in by the Egyptian border on one side and relentless Israeli bombardment on the other.

