At least three people were killed and 12 others injured in clashes between army forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al-Fasher in North Darfur state, according to the UN migration agency on Monday.

In a statement, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the casualties occurred when army warplanes struck RSF positions in the city in western Sudan.

There was no comment from the Sudanese army on the report.

Sudan has been marred by fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

Thousands killed

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than eight million displaced in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

