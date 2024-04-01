AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Deaths reported after Sudan army, RSF clash in North Darfur
At least three people have been confirmed dead and 12 others injured in Sudan's North Darfur region in a clash between the army and the paramilitary RSF.
Deaths reported after Sudan army, RSF clash in North Darfur
t least 13,900 people have been killed in Sudan since mid-April 2023. / Photo: AA      / Others
April 1, 2024

At least three people were killed and 12 others injured in clashes between army forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al-Fasher in North Darfur state, according to the UN migration agency on Monday.

In a statement, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the casualties occurred when army warplanes struck RSF positions in the city in western Sudan.

There was no comment from the Sudanese army on the report.

Sudan has been marred by fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

Thousands killed

At least 13,900 people have been killed and more than eight million displaced in the conflict that started in April 2023, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us