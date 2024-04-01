WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli PM Netanyahu to 'immediately ban' Al Jazeera
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plan to "immediately ban" Al Jazeera.
Israeli PM Netanyahu to 'immediately ban' Al Jazeera
Israel says it will also ban other news organisations deemed to be "hostile" towards the country. / Photo: AFP
April 1, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to move immediately to enact a broadcast ban in Israel of news channel Al Jazeera's broadcasts.

"The channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel's activities," the Israeli PM said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said that other broadcast organisations that the country deems to be "hostile" towards Israel in coverage of the Gaza conflict will also be banned from operating in the country.

Israeli troops have killed at least 32,845 people in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us