Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to move immediately to enact a broadcast ban in Israel of news channel Al Jazeera's broadcasts.

"The channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel's activities," the Israeli PM said on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said that other broadcast organisations that the country deems to be "hostile" towards Israel in coverage of the Gaza conflict will also be banned from operating in the country.

Israeli troops have killed at least 32,845 people in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

