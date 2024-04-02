AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana police probe as priest, 63, marries 12-year-old girl
The Ghana police said on Tuesday that the girl had been identified and located.
The customary wedding sparked outrage in Ghana. Photo / File / Getty / Photo: Getty Images
April 2, 2024

Police in Ghana have launched an investigation following public outrage sparked by a marriage between a 63-year-old traditional priest and a 12-year-old girl.

The customary wedding ceremony of priest Gbordu Wulomo and the girl was held on Saturday in Nungua near the capital, Accra.

Ghana's legal minimum age to get married is 18.

The Ghana police said on Tuesday that the girl had been identified and located, and that she and her mother were ''currently under police protection,'' according to a statement.

Necessary support

"The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated," the statement said.

The Nungua Traditional Council told journalists that the marriage was customary and that the girl's education would not be hampered.

Videos of the wedding ceremony between the girl and the priest went viral on social media and sparked public anger.

Many people called on the authorities to rescue the girl from the marriage.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
