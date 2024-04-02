Sudan has suspended Saudi state-owned broadcasters Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and UAE-owned Sky News Arabia channel.

On Tuesday, the state news agency SUNA reported that the suspension was due to the broadcasters' "lack of commitment to the required professionalism and transparency and failure to renew their licenses."

SUNA cited the country's information minister as the source of the update.

Sudan has experienced deadly conflict since mid-April 2023 after rival factions – the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces – clashed ahead of a planned return to civilian rule.

More than 13,000 people have been killed, and eight million others displaced by the conflict, UN figures show.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.