AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Sudan suspends three international broadcasters
Sudan has suspended three international broadcasters over alleged failure to renew licenses and "lack of professionalism."
Sudan suspends three international broadcasters
Sudan has experienced deadly conflict since mid-April 2023. / Photo: Getty Images
April 2, 2024

Sudan has suspended Saudi state-owned broadcasters Al Arabiya, Al Hadath and UAE-owned Sky News Arabia channel.

On Tuesday, the state news agency SUNA reported that the suspension was due to the broadcasters' "lack of commitment to the required professionalism and transparency and failure to renew their licenses."

SUNA cited the country's information minister as the source of the update.

Sudan has experienced deadly conflict since mid-April 2023 after rival factions – the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces – clashed ahead of a planned return to civilian rule.

More than 13,000 people have been killed, and eight million others displaced by the conflict, UN figures show.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us