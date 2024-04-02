TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israeli attack on Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus
‘We are concerned that this action may escalate into a conflict affecting entire region,’ says the Turkish foreign ministry.
April 2, 2024

Türkiye has condemned Israel's attack on an Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria's capital, Damascus.

“We condemn the Israeli attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. Israel's action adds to its recent violations of international law,” a foreign ministry statement said on Tuesday.

“We are concerned that this action may escalate into a conflict affecting the entire region,” it added.

The ministry also urged all sides to act with “common sense and restraint, and to abide by international law.”

"Cowardly terrorist act"

At least 11 people, including three from Syria and a Lebanese national, were killed in Monday’s attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

Among those killed were two generals of the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), a unit of the Iranian armed forces, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Gen. Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, along with five other military advisers to the guard corps.

The Iranian mission to the UN called the Israeli airstrike on the consulate in Damascus a "cowardly terrorist act" and a "blatant violation of the UN Charter," and called on the UN Security Council to condemn the strike and take action.

The attack came amid Israel's months-long offensive on Gaza, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians, with many countries fearing the conflict could escalate and spread into a regional war.

