Turkish aid agency TIKA distributes food aid in El Salvador
Agency provides food support to 200 families and students of a primary school in capital San Salvador to mark the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Throughout Ramadan, TIKA will also provide food support to 200 families in Mexico and distribute Ramadan packages comprising stationery materials to 100 children through its Mexico office. / Photo: AA
April 3, 2024

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has distributed food packages to the Muslim community in the Central American country of El Salvador as part of its "Ramadan Program."

Food support was provided to 200 families in the capital San Salvador, and a total of a ton of basic food items, including rice, oil, and flour, were delivered for iftar meals of students of a primary school affiliated with the El Salvador Islamic Union, according to a statement by TIKA.

The distributions were carried out with the participation of Türkiye's Ambassador to San Salvador, Gul Buyukersen, and Emerson Bukele, the brother of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

Bukele expressed his gratitude to TIKA and Türkiye in his speech, conveying his satisfaction on behalf of the Muslim community in El Salvador.

Throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, TIKA will also provide food support to 200 families in Mexico and distribute Ramadan packages comprising stationery materials to 100 children through its Mexico office.

Food aid will also be provided in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, and Panama, and an iftar program will be organized for the Muslim minority and households in need in the Cuban capital Havana.

