Did Facebook share users' messages with Netflix?
Meta, Facebook's parent company, is facing a lawsuit over allegations of sharing its users' messages with Netflix.
Facebook has denied allegations that it shared its users' private messages with Netflix. / Photo: AP
April 3, 2024

Facebook's parent company, Meta, is facing backlash via social media amid claims it shared users' private messages with Netflix.

Documents in a lawsuit filed against Meta in the US on Tuesday said the company allegedly granted Netflix access to private messages of Facebook users for about a decade.

The revelation sparked outrage online about the sharing of Facebook users' messages with Netflix, following reports of a deal worth several hundred million dollars between Meta and the streaming company.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed astonishment on X.

Agreement

But Meta's Communications Director Andy Stone clarified on X that private messages were not shared with Netflix.

Stone said the agreement between Netflix and Meta allowed users to share content they watched directly from the Netflix app with their Facebook friends and he emphasised that such agreements are common in the industry.

