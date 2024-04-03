AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Embattled speaker of South Africa's parliament resigns
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the embattled speaker of South Africa's parliament, has resigned amid a corruption probe.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is accused of taking bribes, has denied the allegations. / AFP
April 3, 2024

South Africa's National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Wednesday that she was resigning from her position amid an investigation into alleged corruption during her tenure as defence minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula's home was raided last month by investigators as part of the corruption inquiry, who did not provide details on the investigation or the allegations.

"My resignation is in no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being levelled against me," she said in a statement.

The resignation, which is effective immediately, also sees her stepping down as a member of the parliament.

'Cash bribes'

Mapisa-Nqakula was defence minister from 2012 to 2021. South Africa's state-owned broadcaster SABC reported that she is suspected of receiving millions of rand in cash as bribes from a former military contractor.

Mapisa-Nqakula took special leave after the raid, and on Tuesday lost a court bid to block authorities from arresting her.

She is yet to be charged with any crimes and no formal announcements about her possible arrest have been made by the police.

SOURCE:Reuters
