Turkish, British FMs discuss Ukraine, Gaza in Brussels
Both ministers discuss the latest developments in Gaza, including ways to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave amid ongoing Israeli attacks.
Fidan conveyed Türkiye’s views on the importance of recognising the state of Palestine, the sources said. / Photo: AA
April 3, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed various issues including conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine with his British counterpart David Cameron.

Fidan met Cameron on the sidelines of NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to the sources, both ministers discussed recent developments in Gaza, including ways for humanitarian aid delivery to the besieged enclave where Israel has continued its onslaught for nearly six months now.

Fidan shared Türkiye’s views on the importance of recognising the state of Palestine. The ministers also discussed the current situation regarding the war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation in the defence industry, the diplomatic sources said.

