Côte d'Ivoire opens its first solar plant
Côte d'Ivoire has opened its first solar power plant in efforts to generate 45% of its electricity from renewable energy.
The 37.5 megawatt plant in northern Côte d'Ivoire is expected to improve the country's electricity supply. / Photo: AP
April 3, 2024

Côte d'Ivoire has inaugurated a first solar power plant as part of the West African country's drive to generate 45% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

The 37.5 megawatt (MW) plant in the northern town of Boundiali, population 40,000, is expected to improve the electricity supply to more than 430,000 households, with a focus on villages, Côte d'Ivoire's energy ministry says.

But it represents only a small part of Côte d'Ivoire's power production – two-thirds of which is currently provided by thermal energy and the remainder mainly by hydroelectric dams.

"I am delighted to see the completion of this structural project, which is fully in line with Côte d'Ivoire's energy transition objectives, which aim to have 45% renewable energy in the national energy mix by 2030," Myriam Ferran, who heads the European Commission's International Partnerships, said at the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

Electricity coverage

"Such an ambitious target clearly shows Côte d'Ivoire government's determination to invest more in the field of renewable energies," Ferran added.

By 2022, 82% of the country had electricity coverage, up from 33% in 2011.

The Boundiali ceremony also launched a 75.6 million euro ($81.9 million) project to extend the solar plant, jointly financed by Germany, the European Union and Côte d'Ivoire.

Since 2014, the share of renewable energy in Côte d'Ivoire's energy mix has increased by 53% from 604 MW to 925 MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Electricity export

The nation's current capacity is estimated at 2,500 MW, which could double by 2030, according to the energy ministry.

Côte d'Ivoire exports about 10% of its electricity to neighbouring Ghana, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali and Liberia, according to the ministry of energy.

SOURCE:AFP
