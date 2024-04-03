AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana president vows support for Kenya in AUC bid
Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has thrown his support behind Raila Odinga, Kenya's candidate for the AU Commission chairmanship.
Ghana and Kenya signed seven memoranda of understanding on April 3, 2024. / Photo: AA       / Others
April 3, 2024

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed to support Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in his quest to succeed Chad's Moussa Faki Mahamat as the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

This was revealed on Wednesday, during Kenya's President William Ruto's state visit to the West African nation.

In reciprocation, Kenya pledged to support Ghana's candidate for the position of secretary-general of the Commonwealth for the period of 2024 to 2029.

Ghana has fronted Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Botchwey for the seat.

Regional leaders' support

Kenya's Odinga, who served as prime minister between 2008 and 2013, and thereafter a leading opposition figure, has sought support from different leaders, largely in the East African region, for his AU Commission chairmanship bid.

Somalia is the other country that has so far expressed interest in the seat.

Moussa Faki Mahamat's term as AU Commission chairperson ends in early 2025.

African Union (AU) member states are expected to vote for his successor early next year. The successful candidate will serve from 2025 to 2028.

During the head of states' bilateral engagements on Wednesday, Ghana and Kenya signed seven memoranda of understanding, largely on trade.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
