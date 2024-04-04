Senegal’s new president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, says he plans to carry out electoral system reforms and will consult with politicians and civil society organisations to map out a plan.

In a statement posted on X, Faye said he planned to replace the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (Céna) with ‘’an Independent National Electoral Commission (Céni) to strengthen its (Senegal’s Electoral System) resources and prerogatives.’’

Faye said the reforms were necessary to ‘’rationalise the number of political parties and legislate on their financing in order to guarantee more effective and transparent political representation.’’

The 44-year-old was sworn in on Tuesday after sweeping to a first-round victory on a pledge of radical reform 10 days after he was released from prison.

Reforms

In his statement, Faye stressed he would pursue a ‘’bold policy of good economic and financial governance, including the fight against corruption, the criminal repression of tax evasion and illicit financial flows, and the publication of reports from control bodies.”

‘’The President announces the posting of mining, oil, and gas contracts online, as well as the disclosure of the owners of extractive companies. In addition, an audit of the mining, gas, and oil sectors will be carried out, and increased protection of local content will be put in place,’’ Faye added.

Faye, who is Senegal’s youngest president, was released from prison along with popular opposition figure and mentor Ousmane Sonko, following a political amnesty announced by outgoing President Macky Sall.

His victory was seen as reflecting the will of young people frustrated with widespread unemployment and former colonial ruler France, seen by critics as using its relationship with Senegal to enrich itself.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.