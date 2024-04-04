AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Senegal's Faye announces electoral system reform plans
The 44-year-old was sworn in on Tuesday, 10 days after he was released from prison and winning the presidential election.
Senegal's Faye announces electoral system reform plans
Faye promised to fight corruption and reform the economy. / Photo: Getty Images
April 4, 2024

Senegal’s new president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, says he plans to carry out electoral system reforms and will consult with politicians and civil society organisations to map out a plan.

In a statement posted on X, Faye said he planned to replace the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (Céna) with ‘’an Independent National Electoral Commission (Céni) to strengthen its (Senegal’s Electoral System) resources and prerogatives.’’

Faye said the reforms were necessary to ‘’rationalise the number of political parties and legislate on their financing in order to guarantee more effective and transparent political representation.’’

The 44-year-old was sworn in on Tuesday after sweeping to a first-round victory on a pledge of radical reform 10 days after he was released from prison.

Reforms

In his statement, Faye stressed he would pursue a ‘’bold policy of good economic and financial governance, including the fight against corruption, the criminal repression of tax evasion and illicit financial flows, and the publication of reports from control bodies.”

‘’The President announces the posting of mining, oil, and gas contracts online, as well as the disclosure of the owners of extractive companies. In addition, an audit of the mining, gas, and oil sectors will be carried out, and increased protection of local content will be put in place,’’ Faye added.

Faye, who is Senegal’s youngest president, was released from prison along with popular opposition figure and mentor Ousmane Sonko, following a political amnesty announced by outgoing President Macky Sall.

His victory was seen as reflecting the will of young people frustrated with widespread unemployment and former colonial ruler France, seen by critics as using its relationship with Senegal to enrich itself.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us