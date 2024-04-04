The trilateral meeting between Armenia, the EU and the US on 5 April "will undermine the neutral approach that should be the basis for the solution of the complex problems of the region," Turkish Foreign Ministry has underlined.

"A historic opportunity for lasting peace and stability in the region has emerged as a result of Azerbaijan's liberation of its occupied territories after the Second Karabakh War, and the restoration of its sovereignty over all its territories through the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh on 19-20 September 2023," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement emphasised the importance of third parties, particularly actors from outside the region, adopting a fair and impartial approach to the process at a crucial moment when the success of this historic opportunity is within reach, and urged them to avoid causing any harm to it.

"This initiative, which excludes Azerbaijan, will pave the way for the South Caucasus to become an area of geopolitical confrontation, rather than serving peace," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated its call to third countries to consider regional parametres and adopt an impartial stance towards conflicting parties.

"South Caucasus will thrive and achieve the regional prosperity it deserves, on the basis of lasting peace and stability."

"As ever, Türkiye will continue to assume its responsibilities in this regard and to encourage the use of this historic window of opportunity for lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the statement further added.

Full sovereignty in Karabakh

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that also opened the door to normalisation.

Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after an anti-terrorism operation last September, after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.​​​​​​​​​​​​