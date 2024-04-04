AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Côte d'Ivoire's biggest city Abidjan bans begging
Côte d'Ivoire's biggest city Abidjan has banned begging in public places.
Côte d'Ivoire's biggest city Abidjan bans begging
Authorities in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire say the ban on begging would help curb "urban disorder." / Photo: Reuters
April 4, 2024

Côte d'Ivoire's biggest city Abidjan, with a population of six million people, has announced a ban on begging in a bid to combat "urban disorder."

"In order to fight against urban disorder – itinerant trade on the main roads, begging in all its forms and the use of handcarts are now formally banned throughout the district," vice-governor Vincent N'cho Kouaoh said in a statement seen by AFP on Thursday.

"This measure aims to improve people's living conditions, to further ensure the safety of people and property, as well as better traffic fluidity," he said.

In early March, the governor of Abidjan, Ibrahim Cisse Bacongo, said he "abhorred certain things" like "itinerant traders" and "the beggars", and wanted to "find an alternative" to handcarts used to transport goods.

Mass evictions

In 2013, the then-interior minister, Hamed Bakayoko, banned begging on city junctions, but that failed to curb the phenomenon.

The latest ban has come after mass evictions and demolitions of precarious districts and slums in Abidjan amid rampant urbanisation in the capital.

Abidjan's population mushroomed from three million to six million between 1998 and 2021, according to the Nat ional Institute of Statistics.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us