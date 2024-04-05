SPORTS
Olympic Games: Nigeria beat South Africa in first leg of qualifier
Rasheedat Ajibade's goal from the penalty spot puts the Super Falcons in a good position ahead of the return leg in Pretoria four days
The two teams meet again in four days for the return leg in Pretoria. / Others
April 5, 2024

A first half goal by Rasheedat Ajibade handed Nigeria the advantage following the first leg of their women's football 2024 Olympic Games qualifier match againstthe reigning African champions South Africa.

Ajibade's goal from the penalty spot puts the Super Falcons in a good position ahead of the return leg in Pretoria four days later as the heavyweights battle for a ticket to Paris.

Nigeria and South Africa are familiar rivals - their last clash saw Banyana Banyana beat the Super Falcons on their way to winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) title in 2022.

Spouth Africa are eyeing to qualify for the Olympic Games for the third time, while Nigeria is seeking its first appearance since 2008.

