TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye detains 8 suspects tied to Israeli intelligence
Operation MOLE-3 results in the arrest of 8 suspects in Istanbul as Turkish officials pledge to protect national unity from espionage threats.
Türkiye detains 8 suspects tied to Israeli intelligence
Turkish authorities apprehend 8 suspects allegedly working for Israeli intelligence agency in Operation MOLE-3. / Photo: AA Archive
April 5, 2024

Türkiye has apprehended eight people on charges of providing information about some Turkish individuals and companies to detectives of the Israeli intelligence agency.

"Operation MOLE-3" was launched against eight people who were suspected of collecting data and documents about some Turkish individuals and companies for Israeli intelligence agents, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on X on Friday.

He said that eight suspects were apprehended during the operation, two of whom were placed under formal arrest, and cases of six others are still pending in the judicial system.

"We will never allow espionage activities against our national unity and solidarity within the borders of our country," Yerlikaya vowed.

A network of 9 people

A private detective A.E.T. and his wife, who were detained and arrested after it was determined that they transferred information to Israeli intelligence elements, established a network of 9 people to fulfil the instructions of the Israeli Foreign Intelligence Service, according to security sources.

A.E.T held face-to-face meetings with Mossad agents using the aliases "Jorg Neubach" and "Gavin Alto" in Vienna in Austria, Zurich in Switzerland, Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin in Germany, the sources said.

The minister added that the operation was carried out by the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate Counter Terrorism Branch Directorate in coordination with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the Presidency of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and the Directorate General of Security Intelligence and Counterterrorism (EGM).

In January, Turkish authorities have also detained 33 people on suspicion of engaging in espionage activities on behalf of Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad.

The suspects have been alleged to have been involved in activities such as reconnaissance, surveillance, assault, and abduction on behalf of Mossad.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us