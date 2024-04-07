AFRICA
3 MIN READ
At least 20 killed, 200 wounded in Sudan attack
At least 20 people have been killed and more than 200 wounded in an attack on a village in the south of Sudan's capital Khartoum.
Thousands of people have been killed in Sudan since war broke out in the country on April 15, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Others
April 7, 2024

Sudanese paramilitary forces have killed at least 20 people in an attack on a village south of the capital Khartoum, a local activists' committee said on Sunday.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) "attacked the village of Um Adam" 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of the city on Saturday, said a statement from the local resistance committee, one of many pro-democracy groups that coordinate aid.

Sudan's war between the military, under army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, began last April 15.

Many thousands of people have been killed, including up to 15,000 in a single town in the war-ravaged Darfur region, according to United Nations experts.

More than 200 wounded

The war has also displaced more than 8.5 million people, practically destroyed Sudan's already-fragile infrastructure and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Saturday's attack resulted in "over 200 wounded with both serious and minor injuries, and more than 20 martyrs, not all of whom we could tally", the statement said.

A medical source at the Manaqil hospital, 80 kilometres away, confirmed to AFP that they had "received 200 wounded, some of whom arrived too late."

"We're facing a shortage of blood and we don't have enough medical personnel," he added.

War crimes

More than 70% of Sudan's health facilities are out of service, according to the UN, while those remaining receive many times their capacity and have meagre resources.

Both sides in the conflict have been accused of war crimes, including targeting civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and looting and obstructing aid.

Since taking over Al-Jazira state just south of Khartoum in December, the RSF has laid siege to and attacked entire villages such as Um Adam.

By March, at least 108 villages and settlements across the country had been set on fire and "partially or completely destroyed", the UK-based Centre for Information Resilience has found.

SOURCE:AFP
