SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Chelsea draw 2-2 against Sheffield in EPL match
Chelsea played to a 2-2 draw in an EPL encounter against relegation-threatened Sheffield United on Sunday.
Chelsea draw 2-2 against Sheffield in EPL match
Chelsea conceded an equalising stoppage time goal against Sheffield United on April 7, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
April 7, 2024

Sheffield United's striker Ollie McBurnie snatched a stoppage-team equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea in their battle for Premier League survival on Sunday.

The Blades remain bottom of the table on 16 points and have seven games left to play, while Chelsea are ninth on 44 points after extending their unbeaten run to seven league games.

United's defensive frailties were exposed in the 11th minute when Chelsea defender Thiago Silva was left unmarked at a corner to steer home the opening goal but Jayden Bogle brought the hosts level in 32nd minute.

Chelsea's Noni Madueke looked to have settled it with a superb goal in the 66th but McBurnie reacted quickest to a ball into the box three minutes into stoppage time to grab a draw.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us