More than 90 people have died when an overcrowded makeshift ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, local authorities said on Sunday.

The converted fishing boat, carrying about 130 people, ran into trouble as it tried to reach an island off Nampula province, officials said.

"Five more (bodies) have been found in the last few hours, therefore we are talking about 96 deaths," Silverio Nauaito, the administrator of the small island near the northern Nampula province where the disaster occurred, told AFP.

Cholera panic

Rescuers had found five survivors and were searching for more, but sea conditions were making the operation difficult.

Most passengers were trying to escape the mainland because of a panic caused by disinformation about cholera, Neto said.

The southern African country has recorded almost 15,000 cases of the waterborne disease and 32 deaths since October, according to government data.

Nampula is the worst affected region, accounting for a third of all cases.

Accident survivors

In recent months, the province has also received a large influx of people fleeing a wave of militant attacks in its northern neighbour of Cabo Delgado.

Neto said an investigative team was working to find out the causes of the boat disaster.

Two of the five survivors were receiving treatment in hospital, the official said.

The boat was headed to the Island of Mozambique, a small coral islet that used to serve as the capital of Portuguese East Africa and gave its name to the country.

Prone to cyclones

A trading-post on the route to India initially used by Arab merchants, it was claimed for Portugal by famed explorer Vasco da Gama.

Hosting a fortified city and li nked to the mainland by a bridge built in the 1960s, the island is listed as a World Heritage Site by the UN's culture agency, UNESCO.

The country is regularly hit by destructive cyclones.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.