South Africa on high alert after level nine flood warnings
Authorities say gale-force winds wreaked havoc across the province over the weekend, blowing off rooftops and toppling trees.
Most of the roads and residential areas in the Western Cape have been impacted. / Photo: Getty Images
April 8, 2024

South Africa has activated a Disaster Coordinating Committee in the Western Cape after warning of potential dangerous floods in the province on Monday.

The South African Weather Service issued a level nine storm warning, prompting authorities to close schools on Monday.

Disaster management crews have been placed on high alert, authorities say, as gale-force winds wreaked havoc across the province over the weekend, blowing off rooftops and toppling trees.

Most of the roads and residential areas in Moqhaka Municipality are flooded due to heavy rain and hail storms that hit Kroonstad and Maokeng, South Africa's SABC reports.

Spokesperson Dika Kheswa told local media the municipality is currently unable to determine the extent of the damage.

Residents have been urged to avoid low-lying areas and bridges.

Authorities added that very strong wind is fueling around 40 fires across the province, one of which has gutted an estimated 300 shacks, with about 2,000 people already affected.

