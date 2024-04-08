A trio of fantastic goals helped Napoli to a thrilling 4-2 win at Monza in the Sunday Serie A game after trailing behind by one goal at halftime

Monza’s Federico Gatti prodded home the only goal of the game in the 21st minute at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

However, Napoli roared back to win following sumptuous strikes from Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano, and Piotr Zielinski in the second half.

Victor Osimhen rose majestically to meet Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa's cross, towering above the defenders to score a breathtaking header and draw level in the 55th minute.

More creative goals

Two minutes later, Matteo Politano unleashed a perfectly executed left-footed volley from outside the box, finding the far right corner.

Napoli secured its third goal in the 61st minute, when Piotr Zielinski unleashed a shot from distance that struck the underside of the bar and found the net.

Giacomo Raspadori scored Napoli’s fourth goal after 68 minutes, less than a minute after being substituted, by sending in the rebound from a save by Di Gregorio.

"Today we showed our true worth, but we need to understand that we're a good team and always play like the first 15 minutes of the second half because this year we've been too inconsistent... We're a good team, and today we showed it," said Politano.

"We all need to try and give something extra, because we have seven games left and we can still get a lot of points."

