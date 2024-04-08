A UK-based Nigerian travel content creator living with dyslexia is getting positive acclaim on social media after solo driving from London to Nigeria to showcase the continent.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.

Pelumi Nubi, who announced her ambitious road trip in January, was welcomed by Nigerian officials upon her arrival at the Nigeria border with Benin on Sunday after a 68-day journey.

Throughout her trip, she documented her numerous challenges on social media.

As the 28-year-old crossed the Nigeria-Seme border on Sunday, her waiting fans danced, waved banners, and chanted her name.

She was subsequently received by officials of the Nigerian Customs Service.

The 28-year-old solo traveller’s arrival was broadcast on her YouTube channel and announced by Gboyega Akosile, the Lagos governor's spokesperson.

Her remarkable trip almost came to a horrific end after the car she was travelling in crashed shortly after arriving in Liberia.

Fans watched with horror as pictures of her badly damaged car went viral on social media.

Sharing scenes from inside the ambulance and hospital, Pelumi captioned the car crash post, “Say a prayer for me.”

She did not share the extent of the injury she sustained, but she resumed her journey after getting treated.

She travelled across 17 countries. Her path took her from England to France, Spain, Morocco, and through the expansive Sahara desert.

As a woman living with dyslexia, Pelumu says her goal was not to break records but to show the world and people in general living with any form of disability that "impossible" is just a word.

On Instagram, she wrote, ‘’As a solo black female traveller, I want to show that adventures like this are possible. It’s about exploring our beautiful continent, pushing my limits, and hopefully, inspiring some of you to chase your dreams too.’’

Pelumi revealed she spent one year planning for the solo trip and slept in her car to cut costs. Her route:

‘’England to France, then Spain, and head to Morocco. After that, it’s through the West Sahara Desert, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, Benin, and finally Nigeria, reaching Lagos. We will see how things go!’’ she wrote on Instagram.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.