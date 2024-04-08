Türkiye will implement a series of measures against Israel which tries to obstruct Ankara's support and aid to Palestine, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

Many activities carried out nationally and internationally by our Directorate of Communications, other institutions, and organisations are evidence of this stance, Altun said in an X post late on Monday.

"Since October 7, Türkiye has exposed Israel's lies, trying to capture the truth, and how international media organisations play into Israel's blackmail."

Altun said that his country has been advocating for the just and legitimate demands of Palestinians, especially in the last 20 years and particularly since October 7.

"Türkiye recognises the existence of a sovereign, independent, and territorially integral Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem within the 1967 borders as an indispensable condition and strongly defends this on all international platforms," he said.

Disinformation against Türkiye

In recent days, Türkiye has been faced with disinformation activities, particularly regarding trade, by certain circles, aiming to create an impression that Türkiye does not support Palestine.

Altun said that the main purpose of those who are disturbed by Türkiye's stance against ongoing massacres in Palestine and besieged Gaza is to target his country and government.

"The most fitting response to these efforts, which no one with fairness and prudence could accept, is Türkiye's relentless struggle for Palestine," he said.

"We want to remind once again those who target Türkiye and those who knowingly or unknowingly serve this malicious campaign: Since October 7th, Türkiye has displayed the most honourable and effective stance with its state and people against Israel's genocide in all fields."

Humanitarian aid to Gaza

Altun also emphasised Türkiye's ongoing effort to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who have been struggling since the start of Israel's brutal attacks.

"Türkiye has delivered approximately 42,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza so far," Altun said.

He also underlined the importance of his directorate's work in exposing Israeli disinformation.

"Those who resort to all kinds of lies through all conventional and new media tools to denigrate Türkiye's stance should know that Türkiye is always with its Palestinian brothers and sisters and will continue to support them regardless of the circumstances."

