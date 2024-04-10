AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Six arrested over the killing of South African footballer
Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of South African footballer Luke Fleurs.
Six arrested over the killing of South African footballer
South African footballer Luke Fleurs was shot dead in Johannesburg on April 3, 2024. / Photo: Kaizer Chiefs / Others
April 10, 2024

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of South African footballer Luke Fleurs who was shot when his car was hijacked in Johannesburg last week, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old former junior international, who played for the country's most popular club Kaizer Chiefs, was shot in the chest at a petrol station last Wednesday and the assailants drove off in his vehicle.

Police said six suspects were arrested in Soweto in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Fleurs' vehicle was recovered on Monday.

"Police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing," Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni told IOL.co.za.

Shot in the chest

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday, charged with murder and hijacking.

Fleurs had been waiting to be served by a petrol attendant when he was confronted by two armed men who shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Centre-back Fleurs played every minute for South Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, and that same year was named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia, though he did not play a match.

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Zizi Kodwa, said he was "saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us