Kenya's drug regulator is recalling a batch of Johnson & Johnson children's cough syrup, it said on Thursday, a day after Nigeria recalled the same batch of medication under the Benylin Paediatric brand.

Nigeria's health regulator said laboratory tests on the syrup showed a high level of diethylene glycol, which has been linked to the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon since 2022 in one of the world's worst waves of poisoning from oral medication.

"Laboratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contains an unacceptable high level of Diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals," Nigeria's National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said.

Kenya's Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) said in a statement it had commenced investigations and advised that sales of certain batches of the product be halted and returned to suppliers.

Kenvue, which now owns the Benylin brand after a spin-off from J&J last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The batch being recalled was made by J&J in South Africa in May 2021 with an expiration date of April 2024, PPD said.

