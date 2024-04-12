Morocco's metrological agency says several provinces across the country will be impacted by a heatwave, followed by strong gusts that runs through the weekend till Monday, April 15.

Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) said temperatures are expected to soar between 35 and 42 degrees Celsius in provinces including Es-Semara, Tan-Tan, Tarfaya, Aousserd, Oued Eddahab, Boujdour, and Laayoune. The alert was categorised as an orange vigilance level.

High temperatures are also expected to affect a number of regions, including Agadir-Ida Outanane, Taroudant, Guelmim, Inezgane-Ait Melloul, and Chtouka-Ait Baha.

The temperatures in these areas are expected to soar to 35 to 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

In addition, the DGM warns of strong gusts of wind, reaching speeds between 70 and 85 kilometres per hour, particularly affecting areas like Fahs Anjra, Tetouan, Tanger-Assilah, Chefchaouen, and the mountainous regions of Larache on Friday and Saturday.

Morocco has repeatedly had scorching temperatures in the past, with temperatures for the first time on record reaching 50 degrees Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) in August last year.

