Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned Israel's targeted attacks against press members following an attack on the Nuseirat camp in Palestine's Gaza, which injured several journalists including those from the TRT Arabi channel.

"No matter what, we will continue to tell the world about Israel's atrocities against civilians," Altun said in an interview with TRT following the attack on Friday afternoon.

He stressed that Tel Aviv is also waging war against truth by "deliberately, intentionally targeting" journalists on the ground.

"Israel has been committing these atrocities for a long time. It has been able to do this because there is no strong opposition from the Western world," he added.

TRT cameraperson Sami Shehadeh, part of a crew reporting from the refugee camp in central Gaza, was grievously injured and lost his leg following the Israeli tank fire on Friday.

TRT Arabi correspondent Sami Berhum and other journalists were also injured in the attack. According to eyewitness accounts, the Israeli army deliberately targeted the group of journalists.

TRT's Director General Zahid Sobaci condemned the attack, describing it as a "brutality" with "no moral, legal or humanitarian limits."

AK Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Omer Celik also condemned the targeted attack and sent their get well wishes to the journalists.

"We once again condemn the Israeli army, which brutally murders Palestinians in Gaza, for targeting members of the press who bring the humanitarian situation in the region to the world's agenda," he wrote on X.

This is not the first time that the Israeli army has targeted journalists in Gaza during its war that has been ongoing for more than half a year. According to the Gaza Media Office, at least 140 journalists have lost their lives in Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The Israeli army announced yesterday that it had launched a "surprise military operation" in central Gaza, which led to the killings of many Palestinians.

Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza, now in its 189th day, has killed at least 33,545 Palestinians and wounded 76,094 others.

