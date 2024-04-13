Torrential rain and flooding continue to wreak havoc in Kenya with some Eight buffaloes at Lake Nakuru National Park after power lines collapsed on Tuesday.

Floods in the country have displaced some 15,000 people, according to the United Nations, and forecasters warn that more rains can be expected until June.

The herd of buffaloes was electrocuted following a night of heavy rains and strong winds, the wildlife agency said on Saturday.

Technicians from the electricity provider, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), have since repaired the high-voltage power lines, it added.

"We want to assure the public that comprehensive measures have been implemented to prevent such unfortunate incidents from occurring in the future," Kenya Wildlife Service said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

So far, nine out of 47 counties in the country have reported flooding incidents since the start of the wet season in mid-March.

The rainy season is expected to reach its peak towards the end of April and subside in June, according to the meteorology department.

