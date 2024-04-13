AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya floods: Torrential rain leave buffaloes electrocuted
The herd of buffaloes was electrocuted following a night of heavy rains and strong winds.
Kenya floods: Torrential rain leave buffaloes electrocuted
Lake Nakuru National Park is known for its diverse wildlife species. Photo / Reuters
April 13, 2024

Torrential rain and flooding continue to wreak havoc in Kenya with some Eight buffaloes at Lake Nakuru National Park after power lines collapsed on Tuesday.

Floods in the country have displaced some 15,000 people, according to the United Nations, and forecasters warn that more rains can be expected until June.

The herd of buffaloes was electrocuted following a night of heavy rains and strong winds, the wildlife agency said on Saturday.

Technicians from the electricity provider, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC), have since repaired the high-voltage power lines, it added.

"We want to assure the public that comprehensive measures have been implemented to prevent such unfortunate incidents from occurring in the future," Kenya Wildlife Service said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

So far, nine out of 47 counties in the country have reported flooding incidents since the start of the wet season in mid-March.

The rainy season is expected to reach its peak towards the end of April and subside in June, according to the meteorology department.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us